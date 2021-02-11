Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Customary and religious laws are impeding progress towards women's health in Nigeria

By Terry McGovern, Chair, Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health, Columbia University Medical Center
Monique Baumont, Research & Policy Analyst, Columbia University
Samantha Garbers, Associate Professor, Columbia University Medical Center
Share this article
Numerous countries have committed themselves to promoting the sexual and reproductive health of women and girls by ratifying international human rights treaties. These include the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Nigeria ratified the convention on women’s rights in 1985


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
~ Fossil fuel subsidies amount to hundreds of billions of dollars a year – here's how to get rid of them
~ Temperature scanners aren't good at telling who has COVID-19 – here's how to fix that
~ Why Myanmar is rising up in collective fury after a military coup – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ Biracial Britain: why mixed-race people must be able to decide their own identity
~ Durex condoms: how their teenage immigrant inventor was forgotten by history
~ Why we're obsessed with music from our youth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter