Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's media need to up their game in covering the presidential election court case

By Esi Thompson, Assistant Professor, Indiana University
Share this article
Ghana, touted for its democracy and peaceful transfer of power since 1992, faced its first presidential election dispute in 2012. This was the sixth election of the country’s fourth republic.

Six months prior to the elections, the sitting president, John Evans Atta Mills, passed away and the vice-president, John…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uzbek blogger facing possible 10-year jail term
~ Safety of journalists remains active concern in Northern Ireland as BBC Panorama team is threatened
~ DR Congo: Reopen Inquiry into Prominent Activist’s Murder
~ Nigeria Finally Unfreezes Protesters’ Bank Accounts
~ Fossil fuel subsidies amount to hundreds of billions of dollars a year – here's how to get rid of them
~ Temperature scanners aren't good at telling who has COVID-19 – here's how to fix that
~ Why Myanmar is rising up in collective fury after a military coup – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ Biracial Britain: why mixed-race people must be able to decide their own identity
~ Durex condoms: how their teenage immigrant inventor was forgotten by history
~ Why we're obsessed with music from our youth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter