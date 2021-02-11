Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine General Should Answer for ‘Red-Tagging’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr. © Screengrab via RTVM/YouTube The Armed Forces of the Philippines surprisingly announced this week that it was investigating Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr. after he accused a journalist of “aiding terrorists by spreading lies.” The military’s provost marshal was tapped to lead the investigation. The big question is whether this action is a one-off, or whether pressure against the military’s use of red-baiting tactics may finally be having an impact. The journalist in question, Tetch Torres-Tupas of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, had earlier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


