Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) A child born to Bulgarian and British mothers has been denied Bulgarian citizenship and is now at risk of being stateless. “Baby S” was born in December 2019 in Spain and although the baby’s birth certificate was issued by Spain with both mothers listed as parents, the baby cannot get Spanish citizenship because neither mother is Spanish. Citizenship cannot be acquired from the British mother of “Baby S” who is from Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, as she acquired her British citizenship by descent.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities
~ For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
~ Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter