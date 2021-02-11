Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ghada Naguib, left, and her husband Hisham Abdallah.  © Private (Beirut) – The Egyptian government should reverse its arbitrary and abusive decision, made in December 2020, to revoke the citizenship of political activist Ghada Naguib, Human Rights Watch said today. The Parliament should amend abusive citizenship laws so that they comply with Egypt’s international human rights obligations. On December 24, 2020, Egypt’s Official Gazette published the government’s decision, signed by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, to strip Naguib, who lives abroad, of her Egyptian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities
~ For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
~ Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter