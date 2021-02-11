Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ahmed Etoum, Jordanian resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). © Private (Beirut) – The decision of a United Arab Emirates (UAE) court to sentence a Jordanian resident of the UAE to 10 years in prison in October 2020 was based entirely on peaceful Facebook posts criticizing Jordan’s government, Human Rights Watch said today. The court convicted him of using Facebook to commit “acts against a foreign state” that could “damage political relations” with that state and “endanger national security” inside the UAE, based solely on his peaceful criticism of the Jordanian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship
~ Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities
~ For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
~ Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter