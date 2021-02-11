Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A medical staff member administers a dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine to a person over eighty years old, in the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital in Rome, Italy, February 8, 2021. © 2021 Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo Over the last few weeks, the relief brought on by the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has been marred by supply delays and growing concerns around inequitable access. Of the more than 131 million doses given in 73 countries by February 8, 78 percent (more than 102.48 million doses) went to people in the United States, China, within the European Union, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship
~ Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
~ Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter