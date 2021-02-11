Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Golden roses are for sale at a jewelry store in Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang province, February 14, 2019.  © 2019 Imaginechina via AP Images (New York) – Jewelry and watch companies should improve efforts to ensure that human rights are respected in their global supply chains, Human Rights Watch said today ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2021. Human Rights Watch issued “20 Questions Company Officials Should Ask to Guide Action,” which jewelers and other industry experts can use as a starting point to understand a jewelry company’s sourcing practices…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship
~ Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
~ Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter