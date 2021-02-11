Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: There's no escape from scares when politicians debate industrial relations

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
With the announcement of Labor's industrial relations plan, and government IR legislation already before parliament, the next few parliamentary weeks may be dedicated to fierce IR debate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fixer for foreign reporters held in Aden for past five months
~ Bulgaria: RSF condemns refusal to investigate reporter’s violent arrest
~ Child of Lesbian Mothers Has Right to Bulgaria Citizenship
~ Egypt: Activist Stripped of Citizenship
~ Ethiopia: Unlawful Shelling of Tigray Urban Areas
~ UAE: Jordanian Convicted for Criticizing Jordan on Facebook
~ Covid-19 Triggers Wave of Free Speech Abuse
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Producers Have Human Rights Responsibilities
~ For Valentine’s Day, Traceable, Transparent Jewelry Supply Chains
~ Citizens protest against impunity for online sexual predators in North Macedonia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter