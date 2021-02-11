Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you want to be resuscitated? This is what you should think about before deciding

By Barbara Jean Hayes, Honorary Academic, University of Melbourne
Joseph Ibrahim, Professor, Health Law and Ageing Research Unit, Department of Forensic Medicine, Monash University
Share this article
Whether CPR is performed in hospital will depend on the patient's prospects of survival and recovery. But the doctors are also concerned about what the patient wants.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I die where I cling': garters and 'busks' inscribed with love notes were the sexy lingerie of the past
~ Are vaccines already helping contain COVID? Early signs say yes, but mutations will be challenging
~ Pigs can play video games, scientists discover
~ Our national water policy is outdated, unfair and not fit for climate challenges: major new report
~ A brief history: what we know so far about fast radio bursts across the universe
~ Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Released
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on The Nationals and net zero
~ AI can now learn to manipulate human behaviour
~ Hungary Forces Klubradio Off Air
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter