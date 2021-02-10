Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on The Nationals and net zero

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Scott Morrison has indicated he wants to embrace a 2050 target of net-zero emissions. That, however, requires bringing the Nationals on board, and a vocal group in that party is fighting a fierce rearguard action.

The Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud, who is Minister for Agriculture, is sympathetic to the target - so long as there is a credible path to get there, which won’t disadvantage rural Australians.

In this podcast Littleproud says he believes the pathway could be settled this year.

“That’s not in my remit. But there is a hope to accelerate that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Released
~ AI can now learn to manipulate human behaviour
~ Hungary Forces Klubradio Off Air
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areas
~ Why it matters that British Columbians buy earthquake insurance; Washingtonians don’t
~ New postage stamp honors Chien-Shiung Wu, trailblazing nuclear physicist
~ 5 factors that could dictate the success or failure of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
~ The tie that binds: unravelling the knotty issue of political sideshows and Māori cultural identity
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter