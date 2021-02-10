Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Forces Klubradio Off Air

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Klubradio's director and CEO Andras Arato, right, talks to colleague Milhaly Hardy in the studio of Klubradio in Budapest, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh A Hungarian court this week forced the embattled independent radio station Klubradio off air, likely for good. The court upheld a September decision by the country’s media regulator to revoke Klubradio’s license for alleged breaches of the country’s restrictive media laws. Klubradio’s director, Andras Arato, told me the suspension followed minor infractions including missing deadlines to send…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areas
~ Why it matters that British Columbians buy earthquake insurance; Washingtonians don’t
~ New postage stamp honors Chien-Shiung Wu, trailblazing nuclear physicist
~ 5 factors that could dictate the success or failure of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
~ The tie that binds: unravelling the knotty issue of political sideshows and Māori cultural identity
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability
~ White continent, white blokes: why Antarctic research needs to shed its exclusionary past
~ Identifying the losers (and surprising winners) from phasing out stamp duty
~ Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet at 25: is this the best Shakespeare screen adaptation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter