Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New postage stamp honors Chien-Shiung Wu, trailblazing nuclear physicist

By Xuejian Wu, Assistant Professor of Physics, Rutgers University - Newark
Share this article
On Feb. 11, 2021, the sixth International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the U.S. Postal Service will issue a new Forever stamp to honor Chien-Shiung Wu, one of the most influential nuclear physicists of the 20th century.

A Chinese American woman, Wu performed experiments that tested the fundamental laws of physics. In a male-dominated field, she won many honors and awards, including the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hungary Forces Klubradio Off Air
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – they could transform how we reach underserved areas
~ Why it matters that British Columbians buy earthquake insurance; Washingtonians don’t
~ 5 factors that could dictate the success or failure of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
~ The tie that binds: unravelling the knotty issue of political sideshows and Māori cultural identity
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability
~ White continent, white blokes: why Antarctic research needs to shed its exclusionary past
~ Identifying the losers (and surprising winners) from phasing out stamp duty
~ Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet at 25: is this the best Shakespeare screen adaptation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter