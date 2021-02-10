A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
By Peter Addo, Responsable du DataLab, Agence française de développement (AFD)
Stefaan G. Verhulst, Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer of the Governance Laboratory, New York University
A new report from the GovLab and the French Development Agency (AFD) examines how development practitioners are experimenting with emerging forms of technology to advance development goals.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 10, 2021