Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
A trip to the beach is off limits for some people with a disability. We need to change that, and the law supports it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ White continent, white blokes: why Antarctic research needs to shed its exclusionary past
~ Identifying the losers (and surprising winners) from phasing out stamp duty
~ Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet at 25: is this the best Shakespeare screen adaptation?
~ States housed 40,000 people for the COVID emergency. Now rough sleeper numbers are back on the up
~ COVID has reached Antarctica. Scientists are extremely concerned for its wildlife
~ For now, the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. But at what cost?
~ Low wage, low growth: Porter's industrial relations bill is only good in parts
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – it could transform efforts to vaccinate underserved areas
~ US Terminates Shameful Asylum-Shirking Pacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter