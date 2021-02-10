Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Identifying the losers (and surprising winners) from phasing out stamp duty

By Lawrence Uren, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Melbourne
Shuyun May Li, Lecturer in Economics, University of Melbourne
Yunho Cho, Assistant Professor, Institute for Economic and Social Research, Jinan University
More than ever as we emerge from the crisis we are going to have to get the most out of our economy.

Swapping stamp duty for land tax as the ACT government is doing (over 20 years) and the NSW government is planning (using an opt-in arrangement), is one of the best ways the tax system can help.

This graph from the federal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


