Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet at 25: is this the best Shakespeare screen adaptation?

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer (Media Studies and Production), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
It is 25 years since Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann released his gloriously spectacular version of Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the doomed lovers.

While some praised the film as “clever and well-executed” and “genuinely inventive”,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A new intelligence paradigm: how the emerging use of technology can achieve sustainable development (if done responsibly)
~ We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability
~ White continent, white blokes: why Antarctic research needs to shed its exclusionary past
~ Identifying the losers (and surprising winners) from phasing out stamp duty
~ States housed 40,000 people for the COVID emergency. Now rough sleeper numbers are back on the up
~ COVID has reached Antarctica. Scientists are extremely concerned for its wildlife
~ For now, the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. But at what cost?
~ Low wage, low growth: Porter's industrial relations bill is only good in parts
~ We're building a vaccine corps of medical and nursing students – it could transform efforts to vaccinate underserved areas
~ US Terminates Shameful Asylum-Shirking Pacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter