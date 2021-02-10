States housed 40,000 people for the COVID emergency. Now rough sleeper numbers are back on the up
By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
Chris Martin, Senior Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
More people than expected needed help, and the states have found stable housing for less than a third of rough sleepers who were put up in hotels. A hands-off federal government simply isn't helping.
- Wednesday, February 10, 2021