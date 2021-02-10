Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For now, the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. But at what cost?

By Lisa Gowthorp, Assistant Professor of Sport Management, Bond Business School, Bond University
Annette Greenhow, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Bond University
With COVID-19 still running rampant in many parts of the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prepared “playbooks” for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, set to begin in July.

There are four books, each aimed at a specific group: international federations, athletes and officials, press, and broadcasters. The aim of these playbooks is to outline the rules that will ensure a safe and successful event.

Several commentators consider the games going ahead without a guarantee of safety…


© The Conversation -


