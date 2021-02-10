Tolerance.ca
How Ireland turned around one of the biggest spikes in COVID cases in the world

By Luke O'Neill, Professor, Biochemistry, Trinity College Dublin
Ireland had the fastest and highest spike in cases in the world in January. This happened because, in early December, confirmed cases in the community were deemed to be low enough to allow some easing of restrictions. At that stage, Ireland had the lowest incidence of COVID-19 in Europe, which had been achieved with a second lockdown in November. Restaurants…


© The Conversation -


