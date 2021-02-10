Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nvidia's US$40 billion deal to buy Arm is all but dead – it's a classic example of geopolitics killing innovation

By Howard Yu, Professor of Management and Innovation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Share this article
Under normal circumstances, US tech giant Nvidia’s takeover of British chip designer Arm for US$40 billion (£29 billion) would have sailed through without registering beyond the computing industry. Instead, it has made international headlines, with UK and EU monopolies regulators launching an in-depth investigation after outcry from competitors.

In effect, the deal is pretty much dead before it starts. At the heart of this lies a row about technological sovereignty. So what is going on?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Terminates Shameful Asylum-Shirking Pacts
~ Arab Spring: after a decade of conflict, the same old problems remain
~ Disney Pixar's Soul: how the moviemakers took Plato's view of existence and added a modern twist
~ How Ireland turned around one of the biggest spikes in COVID cases in the world
~ How Chile became an unlikely winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race
~ Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use
~ How to be a mindful anti-racist
~ How to deal with the pain of racism — and become a better advocate: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 2
~ How to deal with the pain of racism - and become a better advocate: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 2 transcript
~ Breaking the science glass ceiling: four African women share what it took
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter