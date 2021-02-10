Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use

By Jannie Rossouw, Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
Stephanus Johannes Joubert, Senior Lecturer in Economics , University of South Africa
Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown’s ongoing devastating impact on the economy, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called on South Africans to buy local goods. He said:

We call on every South African to contribute to our recovery effort by choosing to buy local goods and support local businesses. This is one way that every one of us can contribute to building a new economy.

The President ended his…


