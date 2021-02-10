Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC judges ignored Ongwen's background in guilty verdict. Why it's a mistake

By Kerstin Bree Carlson, Associate Professor International Law, University of Southern Denmark
Share this article
The International Criminal Court in The Hague has found Dominic Ongwen guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Northern Uganda. The case against Ongwen focused on atrocity crimes committed at four refugee camps in northern Uganda between 2002 and 2005.

The Ongwen case was a massive undertaking, spanning several years, with more than 4,000 recognised victims and nearly 200 witnesses.

It is also an interesting case because of Ongwen’s personal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Terminates Shameful Asylum-Shirking Pacts
~ Arab Spring: after a decade of conflict, the same old problems remain
~ Disney Pixar's Soul: how the moviemakers took Plato's view of existence and added a modern twist
~ How Ireland turned around one of the biggest spikes in COVID cases in the world
~ How Chile became an unlikely winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race
~ Nvidia's US$40 billion deal to buy Arm is all but dead – it's a classic example of geopolitics killing innovation
~ Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use
~ How to be a mindful anti-racist
~ How to deal with the pain of racism — and become a better advocate: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 2
~ How to deal with the pain of racism - and become a better advocate: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 2 transcript
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter