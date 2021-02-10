Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to choose educational apps for pre-school children

By Joanna Kolak, Researcher in Developmental Psychology, University of Salford
Gemma Taylor, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Salford
Lockdowns and school closures have pushed more aspects of our lives online. This has encouraged parents and children to engage with apps and other forms of digital media more frequently than before the pandemic. For parents of young children, touchscreen apps may be a valuable resource for educational purposes.

When it comes to searching for educational touchscreen apps for children, parents are spoilt for choice. Hundreds…


© The Conversation -


