Why are so many 12th graders not proficient in reading and math?
By Elizabeth Leyva, Director, Entry-Level Mathematics, Texas A&M-San Antonio
David J. Purpura, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Purdue University
Emily Solari, Professor, University of Virginia
Math and reading scores for 12th graders in the U.S. were at a historic low even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a massive shift to remote learning, according to results of the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress released in late 2020. We asked three scholars to explain why so many high school seniors aren’t proficient in these critical subjects.
Elizabeth Leyva, director of entry-level mathematics, Texas A&M University-San Antonio…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 10, 2021