Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID has reopened sectarian tensions over policing in Northern Ireland

By Kevin Hearty, Research Fellow, School of Law, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
The problem of enforcing coronavirus restrictions without coming into conflict with significant parts of the population has afflicted many police forces during the pandemic. Reports, unimaginable a year ago, of weddings, christenings and other social gatherings being broken up have naturally led to concerns about police overreach.

In Northern Ireland, however, this problem comes with historic baggage. During the years of conflict, the police force (the Royal Ulster Constabulary) was associated with the British state. It enjoyed a close relationship with the largely Protestant unionist…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Transparent wood is coming, and it could make an energy-efficient alternative to glass
~ 'Relationship glasses' shape how we see the good, the bad and the ugly in romantic partners
~ How to choose educational apps for pre-school children
~ Spider legs build webs without the brain's help – providing a model for future robot limbs
~ Tiny cacao flowers and fickle midges are part of a pollination puzzle that limits chocolate production
~ Why are so many 12th graders not proficient in reading and math?
~ Fighting school segregation didn't take place just in the South
~ Liberals in Congress and the White House have faced a conservative Supreme Court before
~ “Press freedom set back ten years in ten days” after coup in Myanmar
~ Journalist attacked, threatened in her Addis Ababa home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter