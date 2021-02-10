Tolerance.ca
Journalist attacked, threatened in her Addis Ababa home

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked to learn that armed intruders physically attacked and threatened an Ethiopian freelance journalist in her Addis Ababa home with the clear aim intimidating her in connection with her reporting. The authorities must take this attack seriously and do everything possible to identify those responsible, RSF said.“Next time we’ll hit you harder," Lucy Kassa was told by the three armed men in civilian clothes who


© Reporters without borders -


