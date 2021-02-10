Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Persecution, dire living conditions keep pushing Rohingya to seek better refuge

By Aslam Abd Jalil, PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Atin Prabandari, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Share this article
Myanmar’s military coup earlier this month has revived questions about the persecution of Rohingya, stoking fears among the refugees.

The United Nations has described


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Colombia: Protection Gaps Endanger Rights Defenders
~ UAE: Detention of UK National Appears Arbitrary
~ Child victim, soldier, war criminal: unpacking Dominic Ongwen’s journey
~ What are nebulisers? And how could they help spread COVID-19?
~ All the coronavirus in the world could fit inside a Coke can, with plenty of room to spare
~ Now you can listen to more of The Conversation
~ Banning safe home-use abortion pills will leave more women in crisis
~ Yes, a 16-day incubation period for COVID is possible. But it's extremely rare
~ The legal implications of humanitarian aid blockades
~ France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter