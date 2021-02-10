Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Now you can listen to more of The Conversation

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Sometimes you may spot the headline of an article you really want to read, but you’re in the middle of something, or you’re just about to pop out for your daily exercise. Or maybe you simply prefer to listen rather than read on a screen.

Now you can.

In the next few weeks, you’ll start to notice that you can press play on some articles published by The Conversation, as we start a new partnership with Noa, an audio journalism platform.

When one of Noa’s voice actors has narrated an article, you’ll see…


