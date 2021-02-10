Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African COVID-19 vaccine trials hold key lessons for future partnerships

By Keymanthri Moodley, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Medicine and Director, The Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Stellenbosch University
Theresa Rossouw, Professor , University of Pretoria
Share this article
Negotiating for the fair treatment of study participants and benefit sharing before a study commences does not constitute an unfair inducement. It is an ethical imperative.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yes, a 16-day incubation period for COVID is possible. But it's extremely rare
~ The legal implications of humanitarian aid blockades
~ France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Myanmar: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ You can't have a Hollywood meet cute on a dating app — but is that such a bad thing?
~ Thailand: Prominent Activists Held in Pre-Trial Detention
~ UN Finds Torture, Forced Labor Still Rampant in North Korean Prisons
~ Designating the Proud Boys a terrorist organization won't stop hate-fuelled violence
~ UK, South African, Brazilian: a virologist explains each COVID variant and what they mean for the pandemic
~ Test or invest? NZ's sliding international student assessment rankings are all about choices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter