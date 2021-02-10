Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legal implications of humanitarian aid blockades

By Eugène Bakama Bope, Professor, Université de Lubumbashi
Share this article
It’s been over three months since the start of the conflict between the Tigrayan regional government and the Ethiopian government, yet aid agencies are only now striking deals with the Ethiopian government to expand access for aid workers to the Tigray region. This has happened amid growing fears of a humanitarian catastrophe, following reports that Ethiopia was blocking humanitarian aid from reaching civilians…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yes, a 16-day incubation period for COVID is possible. But it's extremely rare
~ France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally, by Thierry Meyssan
~ South African COVID-19 vaccine trials hold key lessons for future partnerships
~ Myanmar: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ You can't have a Hollywood meet cute on a dating app — but is that such a bad thing?
~ Thailand: Prominent Activists Held in Pre-Trial Detention
~ UN Finds Torture, Forced Labor Still Rampant in North Korean Prisons
~ Designating the Proud Boys a terrorist organization won't stop hate-fuelled violence
~ UK, South African, Brazilian: a virologist explains each COVID variant and what they mean for the pandemic
~ Test or invest? NZ's sliding international student assessment rankings are all about choices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter