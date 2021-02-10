Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police use a water cannon on a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, February 8, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (New York) – Myanmar police should immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force against people protesting the February 1, 2021, military coup, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 9, police shot a young woman in the back of her head and wounded a man in his chest at a protest in the capital, Naypyidaw, a doctor reported. On February 8, military authorities imposed a curfew and overly broad restrictions on gatherings in 36 townships,…


© Human Rights Watch -


