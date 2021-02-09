Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Prominent Activists Held in Pre-Trial Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists Somyot Pruksakasemsuk (left),  Parit Chiwarak (center), and Arnon Nampha (right) raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (New York) – The Bangkok Criminal Court has denied bail requests and ordered four prominent democracy activists into pretrial detention on lese majeste charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The order could condemn them to detention for years until their trial is concluded. On February 9, 2021, the attorney general indicted…


© Human Rights Watch -


