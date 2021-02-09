Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Finds Torture, Forced Labor Still Rampant in North Korean Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A North Korean soldier stands guard at the entrance of a women’s prison near Chongsong, North Korea, May 31, 2009. © 2009 Reuters Last week, the United Nations published a new report concluding that the North Korean government continues to commit rights violations that may amount to crimes against humanity. The report, by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, found that North Korea engages in torture, wrongful imprisonment, and forced hard labor under exceptionally harsh conditions in both its short-term detention facilities system and its long-term…


© Human Rights Watch -


