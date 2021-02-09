Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Designating the Proud Boys a terrorist organization won't stop hate-fuelled violence

By Candyce Kelshall, Adjunct Professor, Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies, University of Buckingham
The Proud Boys have been designated a terrorist organization in Canada. But without addressing the means of organizing, this designation won't put a stop to right-wing extremism.


