Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It might look like China is winning the trade war, but its import bans are a diplomacy fail

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Research Fellow, Asia Institute, University of Melbourne
Share this article
As Australian producers scramble to find markets for goods hit by Chinese import restrictions, it might look as though China is winning the diplomatic war.

But the current situation is a diplomacy fail for China as much as for Australia.

What products have been banned?


In recent months, China has imposed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To succeed in an AI world, students must learn the human traits of writing
~ Australia must control its killer cat problem. A major new report explains how, but doesn't go far enough
~ A minimum price for alcohol helped curb problem drinking in the Northern Territory — is it time for a national rollout?
~ As new probes reach Mars, here's what we know so far from trips to the red planet
~ How historically accurate is the film High Ground? The violence it depicts is uncomfortably close to the truth
~ Hundreds of fish species, including many that humans eat, are consuming plastic
~ Donald Trump impeachment trial: how the process will unfold in the US Senate
~ Chad: Opposition members and human rights activists banned from freely protesting ahead of election
~ Botswana: Executions of two people show contempt for right to life under President Masisi’s government
~ Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter