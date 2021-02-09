Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How historically accurate is the film High Ground? The violence it depicts is uncomfortably close to the truth

By Laura Rademaker, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Research Centre for Deep History, Australian National University
Julie Narndal Gumurdul, Senior Traditional Owner, Gunbalanya community, Western Arnhem Land, Indigenous Knowledge
Sally K. May, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
In depicting brutal massacres and mission life, this film gets a lot right. And the model for its central protagonist may well be a young man called Narlim, exiled from his country in the late 1930s.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


