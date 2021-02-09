How historically accurate is the film High Ground? The violence it depicts is uncomfortably close to the truth
By Laura Rademaker, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Research Centre for Deep History, Australian National University
Julie Narndal Gumurdul, Senior Traditional Owner, Gunbalanya community, Western Arnhem Land, Indigenous Knowledge
Sally K. May, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
In depicting brutal massacres and mission life, this film gets a lot right. And the model for its central protagonist may well be a young man called Narlim, exiled from his country in the late 1930s.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021