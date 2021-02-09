Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman wrapped in the rainbow flag is seen at the Pink Dot rally, Singapore's annual gay pride rally, at a park in Singapore on July 1, 2017.  © 2017 Darren Whiteside / Reuters The arrests of three demonstrators in Singapore who were protesting the plight of transgender students highlights the extent of free speech restrictions in the city-state. Authorities arrested the trio on January 26 as they picketed outside Singapore’s Ministry of Education. Their protest was sparked by a transgender girl’s Reddit post alleging that school officials had interfered with her…


© Human Rights Watch -


