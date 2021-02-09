Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands March for Justice in Sri Lanka, Despite Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police try to stop supporters of Sri Lanka's Tamil National Alliance marching in Addalaichenai, Sri Lanka, February 3, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Achala Upendra In Sri Lanka, families like those of Mariyasuresh Easwary, whose husband was forcibly disappeared by the authorities, have been waiting a long time for answers—and for justice. "We have approached the courts, we did not get justice there. We approached commissions of inquiry, we did not get our justice there either," she told reporters. Now, many families of Sri Lanka’s “disappeared” are joining others to call…


