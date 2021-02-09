Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown critics are sure the costs outweigh the health benefits – here's why they're wrong

By Howard Thom, Lecturer in Health Economics, University of Bristol
Share this article
As the UK reports its worst excess deaths since the second world war and the NHS is stretched to breaking point, critics of lockdowns have largely gone quiet. Despite this, previous experience shows that we’re never far from an anti-lockdown backbench rebellion, mainstream opinion piece, open letter or polemic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students
~ Thousands March for Justice in Sri Lanka, Despite Ban
~ Saudi court reduces sentence of prominent doctor held since 2017
~ What the $25 billion the biggest US donors gave in 2020 says about high-dollar charity today
~ 5 ways Norway leads and Canada lags on climate action
~ Will the COVID pandemic cause London's population to decline?
~ Dominic Ongwen: ICC conviction of former child soldier establishes 'forced pregnancy' as a war crime
~ Cumbria coal mine could usher in a net-zero-compliant fossil fuel industry – or prove it was always a fantasy
~ Is money for learning a good idea? The tricky neuroscience of money and memory
~ Prehistoric pigments reveal how melanin has shaped bird and mammal evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter