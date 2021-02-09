Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the $25 billion the biggest US donors gave in 2020 says about high-dollar charity today

By David Campbell, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Elizabeth J. Dale, Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Leadership, Seattle University
Jasmine McGinnis Johnson, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Public Administration, George Washington University
Share this article
While support for social services and historically black colleges and universities rose sharply, these donors spent a tiny fraction of what the government distributed to people who needed help.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students
~ Thousands March for Justice in Sri Lanka, Despite Ban
~ Saudi court reduces sentence of prominent doctor held since 2017
~ Lockdown critics are sure the costs outweigh the health benefits – here's why they're wrong
~ 5 ways Norway leads and Canada lags on climate action
~ Will the COVID pandemic cause London's population to decline?
~ Dominic Ongwen: ICC conviction of former child soldier establishes 'forced pregnancy' as a war crime
~ Cumbria coal mine could usher in a net-zero-compliant fossil fuel industry – or prove it was always a fantasy
~ Is money for learning a good idea? The tricky neuroscience of money and memory
~ Prehistoric pigments reveal how melanin has shaped bird and mammal evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter