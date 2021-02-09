What the $25 billion the biggest US donors gave in 2020 says about high-dollar charity today
By David Campbell, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Elizabeth J. Dale, Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Leadership, Seattle University
Jasmine McGinnis Johnson, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Public Administration, George Washington University
While support for social services and historically black colleges and universities rose sharply, these donors spent a tiny fraction of what the government distributed to people who needed help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021