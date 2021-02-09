Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the COVID pandemic cause London's population to decline?

By Humphrey Southall, Professor of Historical Geography, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The purpose of a city is to allow people to live and work close together, so social distancing has the potential to threaten cities’ very existence.

A recent report by audit and consultancy firm PwC predicts that the impact of COVID-19 will lead London to see its first population decline in decades. Is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore Arrests Activists Supporting Trans Students
~ Thousands March for Justice in Sri Lanka, Despite Ban
~ Saudi court reduces sentence of prominent doctor held since 2017
~ Lockdown critics are sure the costs outweigh the health benefits – here's why they're wrong
~ What the $25 billion the biggest US donors gave in 2020 says about high-dollar charity today
~ 5 ways Norway leads and Canada lags on climate action
~ Dominic Ongwen: ICC conviction of former child soldier establishes 'forced pregnancy' as a war crime
~ Cumbria coal mine could usher in a net-zero-compliant fossil fuel industry – or prove it was always a fantasy
~ Is money for learning a good idea? The tricky neuroscience of money and memory
~ Prehistoric pigments reveal how melanin has shaped bird and mammal evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter