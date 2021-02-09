Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dominic Ongwen: ICC conviction of former child soldier establishes 'forced pregnancy' as a war crime

By Tonny Raymond Kirabira, PhD Candidate in Law, University of Portsmouth
Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law and Director of the University Research and Innovation Theme in Democratic Citizenship, University of Portsmouth
The conviction of Dominic Ongwen, a former commander in the Ugandan rebel group the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for an array of crimes against humanity has raised important questions about guilt and victimhood among former child soldiers. Ongwen was found…


© The Conversation -


