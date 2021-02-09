Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cumbria coal mine could usher in a net-zero-compliant fossil fuel industry – or prove it was always a fantasy

By Myles Allen, Professor of Geosystem Science, Director of Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
Nathalie Seddon, Professor of Biodiversity, University of Oxford
West Cumbria suffered a “once-in-a-thousand-year” flood in 2009. And then again in 2015. And 2019. No, it’s not that meteorologists can’t count. Climate change is increasing the risk of precisely the kind of intense downpours that triggered these floods, so that once-freak weather events now happen far more regularly.

West Cumbria and climate change are in the…


