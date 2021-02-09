Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Council: Countries Should Take Bold Action on Egypt

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces have been involved in systematic abuses such as enforced disappearance and torture and have used abusive counterterrorism laws and measures to crush peaceful dissent. Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt. © 2015 Hassan Ammar/AP Images (Geneva) – Egypt’s human rights community is facing “annihilation” by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government, more than 100 leading human rights organizations from around the world have warned today in a letter to foreign ministers. The groups…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syrian ‘Military Evaders’ Face Unlawful Seizure of Property, Assets
~ India: Investigate Alleged Border Force Killings
~ Lost and found: The struggle to preserve Nepal's linguistic heritage
~ How to protect children online without using tough rules and reprimands
~ Mothers who earned straight A's in high school manage the same number of employees as fathers who got failing grades
~ New steps the government's taking toward COVID-19 relief could help fight hunger
~ COVID-19 shows why it's time to finally end unpaid college internships
~ Scientists at work: New recordings of ultrasonic seal calls hint at sonar-like abilities
~ The SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a 'wicked' problem and what can be done about it
~ What exactly is the polar vortex?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter