Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Investigate Alleged Border Force Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Border Security Force soldier patrols India's border fence with Bangladesh at Tehatta, West Bengal, India, May 3, 2020. © 2020 Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Indian authorities should investigate and prosecute newly alleged abuses by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bangladesh border, Human Rights Watch said today. Ten years ago, the Indian government announced, following publication of a Human Rights Watch report on the issue, “Trigger Happy,” that it would order the BSF to use restraint and rubber bullets, instead of more lethal ammunition,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syrian ‘Military Evaders’ Face Unlawful Seizure of Property, Assets
~ Human Rights Council: Countries Should Take Bold Action on Egypt
~ Lost and found: The struggle to preserve Nepal's linguistic heritage
~ How to protect children online without using tough rules and reprimands
~ Mothers who earned straight A's in high school manage the same number of employees as fathers who got failing grades
~ New steps the government's taking toward COVID-19 relief could help fight hunger
~ COVID-19 shows why it's time to finally end unpaid college internships
~ Scientists at work: New recordings of ultrasonic seal calls hint at sonar-like abilities
~ The SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a 'wicked' problem and what can be done about it
~ What exactly is the polar vortex?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter