Human Rights Observatory

Lost and found: The struggle to preserve Nepal's linguistic heritage

By Nepali Times
Parents insist on proficiency in Nepali or English in school to ensure good job prospects for their children; at least 24 indigenous languages in Nepal have become ‘endangered.’


