Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New steps the government's taking toward COVID-19 relief could help fight hunger

By Tracy Roof, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
President Joe Biden has pledged to tackle hunger as part of his administration’s efforts to alleviate poverty.

“We cannot, will not let people go hungry,” Biden declared on his second full day in office, invoking the “values of our nation.”

One way his administration aims to accomplish this goal is by expanding the Supplemental…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


