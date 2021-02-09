Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 shows why it's time to finally end unpaid college internships

By Matthew T. Hora, Assistant Professor of Adult and Higher Education, Director of the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Mindi Thompson, Professor of Counseling Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
Unpaid internships are often seen as an important rite of passage for college students. And with good reason. Studies have found that students acquire new skills and networks that enhance their job prospects.

In the years just after graduating from college, students who have an internship are 15% less likely to be unemployed


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Syrian ‘Military Evaders’ Face Unlawful Seizure of Property, Assets
~ Human Rights Council: Countries Should Take Bold Action on Egypt
~ India: Investigate Alleged Border Force Killings
~ Lost and found: The struggle to preserve Nepal's linguistic heritage
~ How to protect children online without using tough rules and reprimands
~ Mothers who earned straight A's in high school manage the same number of employees as fathers who got failing grades
~ New steps the government's taking toward COVID-19 relief could help fight hunger
~ Scientists at work: New recordings of ultrasonic seal calls hint at sonar-like abilities
~ The SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a 'wicked' problem and what can be done about it
~ What exactly is the polar vortex?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter