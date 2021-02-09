Tolerance.ca
The SolarWinds hack was all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a 'wicked' problem and what can be done about it

By Terry Thompson, Adjunct Instructor in Cybersecurity, Johns Hopkins University
Takeaways:

· There are no easy solutions to shoring up U.S. national cyber defenses.

· Software supply chains are vulnerable to hackers.

· Many U.S. companies outsource software development because of a talent shortage, and some of that outsourcing goes to companies in Eastern Europe that are vulnerable to Russian operatives.

· U.S. national cyber defense is split between the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, which leaves gaps in authority.


